Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest

The frontman's set included covers of George Harrison, Neil Young and Pink Floyd--as well as some Pearl Jam classics. During the weekend festivities, he shared the stage with Glen Hansard and Social Distortion.

It was the second annual Ohana Festival, which Vedder organizes with pro surfer Kelly Slater. Fiona Apple, Jack Johnson, Pixies, TV on the Radio and more appeared. Watch Vedder perform "I'm So Tired" and his new song here.