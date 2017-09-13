Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub

'The Foo Fighters Arms' will be located at 339 Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9LH, and will be open between the 15th and 20th September. The pub will sell exclusive merchandise and limited edition items.

More importantly, the bar will sell exclusive Foo Fighters beers. And yes, that's plural: beers. "The Foo Fighters Arm" will launch with a special VIP invite-only event on Sept. 14, and will open to the public the following day. See the full itinerary on the pub's official web page. Read more here.