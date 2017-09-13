|
Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1986 classic, "Damage, Inc.", during their second show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 6, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The song was the closing track on the group's legendary third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. A series of 30th anniversary reissues of the album classic will be released on November 10. The remastered project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour. The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride. "All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)." The pair of Amsterdam dates are part of Metallica's recently-launched fall arena tour of Europe Europe in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which opened at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 2. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
