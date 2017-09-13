Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'
09-13-2017
.
Pearl Jam

(Radio.com) Between his output as part of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, drummer Matt Cameron has made some of his generation's most defining rock music--and now he's striking out on his own. The musician has announced a solo LP titled Cavedweller, and it comes out next Friday. The first single from the album is the recently-released "Time Can't Wait."

Cameron said transitioning from drummer to de facto frontman of his solo material was daunting, especially when it came to singing. After all, he has supported charismatic lead vocalists like Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell through his tenure in Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

"The vocal aspect was the toughest part for me," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm pretty limited in terms of what I can do, but it's better for me to do it all as opposed to bringing in a real singer and doing it that way even though my vocal prowess is very limited in comparison to Chris and Eddie."

Cameron was touring with Soundgarden when Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May. The drummer says Cornell got to hear parts of the record before he passed away.

"I played some of it for him last March," he said. "He really liked it. He was always very supportive of me writing music for the band and kind of going for it."

"Time Can't Wait" leans on psychedelic influences and evokes the sound of Blue Oyster Cult and other '70s icons of the genre. In the studio, Cameron recruited drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre, who contributed rhythm to David Bowie's final album Blackstar.

"Mark's performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing," he said. "That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project." Listen to "Time Can't Wait" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pearl Jam Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Movie Song

Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film

Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Calls Out Rock Hall Snubbing

Pearl Jam Star Declares Chris Cornell The Greatest Seattle Songwriter

U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons


More Stories for Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked- KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery- Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub- more

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit- Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy- Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released- Rolling Stones- more

Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash- Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry- The Chainsmokers Do BTS Collaboration 'Best of Me'- more

Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash- Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'- Demi Lovato Releases New Song- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked

KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery

Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come

Clutch Announce U.S. Psychic Warfare Winter Tour

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

Paul McCartney Kicks Off U.S. One on One Tour

Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest

Radiohead Releases New 'Lift' Video

The Dead Boys Forced To Cancel Show Due To Hurricane

Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit

Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy

Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released

Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star

Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'

Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed

The Chainsmokers Share Apology For Controversial Comments

Bruno Mars Getting His First Prime-Time TV Special

Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families

Music Stars Support Hurricane Relief on 'Hand in Hand' Telethon

Nick Jonas Releasing New Single 'Find You'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Rain' Featuring PartyNextDoor

New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift

Thomas Rhett's Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary

Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini

Katy Perry Previews Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos

Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter

Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash

Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.