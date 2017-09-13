|
Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'
.
(Radio.com) Between his output as part of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, drummer Matt Cameron has made some of his generation's most defining rock music--and now he's striking out on his own. The musician has announced a solo LP titled Cavedweller, and it comes out next Friday. The first single from the album is the recently-released "Time Can't Wait." Cameron said transitioning from drummer to de facto frontman of his solo material was daunting, especially when it came to singing. After all, he has supported charismatic lead vocalists like Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell through his tenure in Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. "The vocal aspect was the toughest part for me," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm pretty limited in terms of what I can do, but it's better for me to do it all as opposed to bringing in a real singer and doing it that way even though my vocal prowess is very limited in comparison to Chris and Eddie." Cameron was touring with Soundgarden when Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May. The drummer says Cornell got to hear parts of the record before he passed away. "I played some of it for him last March," he said. "He really liked it. He was always very supportive of me writing music for the band and kind of going for it." "Time Can't Wait" leans on psychedelic influences and evokes the sound of Blue Oyster Cult and other '70s icons of the genre. In the studio, Cameron recruited drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre, who contributed rhythm to David Bowie's final album Blackstar. "Mark's performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing," he said. "That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project." Listen to "Time Can't Wait" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
