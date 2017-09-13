Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star

While she loved singing live and making her Disney TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place, some harsh realities of the industry began to affect the budding performer.

"When I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that's when it flipped a little bit. I realized that, 'Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas,' and I didn't realize that certain people wanted certain things from me," Gomez explained.

As a teenager, Gomez recoiled from the aggressive attention thrown at her from overeager paparazzi while trying to just live her life. "I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures -- photographers," she described. "I felt very violated and I didn't like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn't like that feeling."

"Then, I would say the last season of my show, I was probably 18 years old, is when I felt like the flip happened," Gomez added. "I didn't feel like it was about my art as much. I was on the fourth season of the show, and I felt like I was outgrowing it. I wanted something different and obviously I fell in love for the first time. There was all this stuff that was happening and I didn't know what to do."