|
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star
.
(Radio.com) Pop star Selena Gomez has opened up about feeling violated as a child star during a new interview for a Business of Fashion cover story. "I started getting known for things that weren't [related to] my work," Gomez told the magazine (via MTV News). "That's when my passion started to really feel like it was going further and further away. And that scared me." While she loved singing live and making her Disney TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place, some harsh realities of the industry began to affect the budding performer. "When I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that's when it flipped a little bit. I realized that, 'Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas,' and I didn't realize that certain people wanted certain things from me," Gomez explained. As a teenager, Gomez recoiled from the aggressive attention thrown at her from overeager paparazzi while trying to just live her life. "I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures -- photographers," she described. "I felt very violated and I didn't like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn't like that feeling." "Then, I would say the last season of my show, I was probably 18 years old, is when I felt like the flip happened," Gomez added. "I didn't feel like it was about my art as much. I was on the fourth season of the show, and I felt like I was outgrowing it. I wanted something different and obviously I fell in love for the first time. There was all this stuff that was happening and I didn't know what to do." Read more here.
While she loved singing live and making her Disney TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place, some harsh realities of the industry began to affect the budding performer.
"When I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that's when it flipped a little bit. I realized that, 'Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas,' and I didn't realize that certain people wanted certain things from me," Gomez explained.
As a teenager, Gomez recoiled from the aggressive attention thrown at her from overeager paparazzi while trying to just live her life. "I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures -- photographers," she described. "I felt very violated and I didn't like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn't like that feeling."
"Then, I would say the last season of my show, I was probably 18 years old, is when I felt like the flip happened," Gomez added. "I didn't feel like it was about my art as much. I was on the fourth season of the show, and I felt like I was outgrowing it. I wanted something different and obviously I fell in love for the first time. There was all this stuff that was happening and I didn't know what to do." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery
• Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub
• Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic
• Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come
• Clutch Announce U.S. Psychic Warfare Winter Tour
• Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour
• Paul McCartney Kicks Off U.S. One on One Tour
• Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest
• Radiohead Releases New 'Lift' Video
• The Dead Boys Forced To Cancel Show Due To Hurricane
• Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'
• Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit
• Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy
• Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released
• Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'
• Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed
• The Chainsmokers Share Apology For Controversial Comments
• Bruno Mars Getting His First Prime-Time TV Special
• Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families
• Music Stars Support Hurricane Relief on 'Hand in Hand' Telethon
• Nick Jonas Releasing New Single 'Find You'
• Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Rain' Featuring PartyNextDoor
• New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift
• Thomas Rhett's Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary
• Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini
• Katy Perry Previews Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos
• Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter
• Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash
• Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.