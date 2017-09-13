Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come
09-13-2017
.
Wayward Sons

Wayward Sons are releasing their new album "Ghosts Of Yet To Come" this Friday and to celebrate we asked Toby Jepson (Little Angels, Dio's Disciples, Fastway) to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

I knew from the moment I accepted the proposal to make this record that I wanted to write about subjects that meant a lot to me, to explore my anger and frustration at world events as well as my own personal inner demons, so the narrative of the album became essential to get right. I didn't want this record to be simply riff driven, or the sonics be the centre of it all, it had to be about what I was saying, and how I said it. It needed to be my truth, warts and all. A very song centric album for want of better description.

So I spent quite a bit of time 'filling the reservoir' by revisiting and falling in love all over again with my favourite albums, and being as honest as I could be about my genuine touchstone artist and records, some of which surprised me! I found that even though the usual suspects were there, I was also as much as interested in bringing my love of British punk rock - GBH, anti nowhere league, Pistols and also the American and European new wave of the late 70's/early 80's - Blondie, Elvis Costello etc - to the table, as in all honesty, a lot of that sound has accompanied me as an artist in equal measure as my hard rock hero's.

It's funny, but long ago, I realised I'd grown tired of the labels, and just started listening to music! It's either good or bad to me, it just so happens I love the sound of loud guitars!!! Once I had digested and stimulated I began to write and one of the first songs to really crystallise and form the clear ethic of the album was the title track 'Ghost of yet to come' it is the central message of the record: I believe that we, as communities all over the world,
specifically in the developed wealthy 1st world, have become somewhat detached from reality where we view everything through a screen, make our judgements based on how many of our FB friends agree with our status, rather than seeking the facts and making a human judgement call.

We jump to conclusion, attack from behind a keyboard, say anything, no matter how ill judged and informed, and somehow it has become acceptable to behave terribly towards often the most vulnerable and disenfranchised in our societies. We dismiss clear fact in favour of what we want to hear and sadly many find it easy to have no sympathy with others in terrible situations.

This seems to be leading to mass paranoid and hysteria, I genuinely don't know what has happened to common sense? I guess giving everyone a platform to announce them selves has had as many negative results as positive, and so the title represents that modern phenomenon - we're terrified of things that have not yet happened due to the overhype and desensitisation - the song and ultimately, the whole record, seeks to stimulate the discussion about what I feel are some of the most important questions facing our world right now; who are we? What have we become? Where do we want to go? And how long can we keep this up? Please understand, I'm not trying to preach, I'm not a religious man by any stretch, but I do think we as artists have a responsibility to challenge and ask questions, in anyway we feel we can. I choose to do it with a rye smile as well as meaning every bloody word whilst we rock hard!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Wayward Sons Music, DVDs, Books and more

Wayward Sons T-shirts and Posters

More Wayward Sons News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come

Toby Jepson Announces New Band Wayward Sons


More Stories for Wayward Sons

Wayward Sons Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked- KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery- Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub- more

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit- Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy- Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released- Rolling Stones- more

Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash- Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry- The Chainsmokers Do BTS Collaboration 'Best of Me'- more

Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash- Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'- Demi Lovato Releases New Song- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked

KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery

Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come

Clutch Announce U.S. Psychic Warfare Winter Tour

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

Paul McCartney Kicks Off U.S. One on One Tour

Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest

Radiohead Releases New 'Lift' Video

The Dead Boys Forced To Cancel Show Due To Hurricane

Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit

Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy

Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released

Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star

Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'

Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed

The Chainsmokers Share Apology For Controversial Comments

Bruno Mars Getting His First Prime-Time TV Special

Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families

Music Stars Support Hurricane Relief on 'Hand in Hand' Telethon

Nick Jonas Releasing New Single 'Find You'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Rain' Featuring PartyNextDoor

New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift

Thomas Rhett's Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary

Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini

Katy Perry Previews Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos

Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter

Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash

Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.