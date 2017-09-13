Thomas Rhett's Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary

Lauren shared some photos of an adorable Willa Gray sporting a firefighter helmet while posing in front of a fire truck. "So grateful & honored to get to know some of the FDNY today," Lauren writes on Instagram. "And on September 11th of all days.

"Remembering all of those who lost their lives 16 years ago today . . . God bless the first responders of New York City & our country. Thank you Ladder 25 for having us & showing our girl around. She loved it." See the post here.