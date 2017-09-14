Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

On Tuesday night, Demi retweeted fans whose accounts predicted the titles and order of songs on the album, which debuts September 29. It's not clear where her followers got their intel, but Demi thanked them for being a part of the Tell Me You Love Me rollout:

"Special thanks to my Lovatics for helping me share the song titles," she wrote. Twitter compiled a concise story cataloging the fan engagement Tues night (Sept 12).

Also last night, Demi performed "With a Little Help From My Friends" alongside Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and CeCe Winans during the Hand in Hand telecast for hurricane relief. In total, the effort raised more than $14 million during the hour-long broadcast. Take a look at the full Tell Me You Love Me tracklist here.