Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation Fall Gala

"Elton's philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people's lives around the world," explained Elton John AIDS Foundation Chairman David Furnish in a press statement. 'But without a doubt, Elton's greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS - the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

This year marks the 25th Anniverary of the Gala. Aretha Franklin will headline the evening, which takes place on November 7 at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine. Actor Neil Patrick Harris will host the event. Read more here.