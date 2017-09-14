Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In The Music Biz

Clapton was asked about the state of the instrument after being told that guitar sales are down, with young people more excited about EDM, turntables and even symphonic tools like violins and trumpets.

"I'm out of touch. I mean, I don't know what's going on," the legendary guitarist admitted, according to Billboard. "I don't know where it's gonna go either. I think anything that has a natural process will end up where it's supposed to be."

Regardless of the what the future holds for the instrument, Clapton maintains his sense of humor. "I don't know. Maybe the guitar is over," he said with a laugh. "Good question though." Read more here.