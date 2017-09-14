Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'

Gucci Mane debuted the new collaborative song, "Curve," on a radio program that he appeared on to promote his current trek/ He and The Weeknd are currently on tour together.

"Curve" will likely appear on Gucci's upcoming album, Mr. Davis, which is set for release on Oct. 13, reports Complex. Other guests on the album include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Big Sean and A$AP Rocky. Sample "Curve" here.