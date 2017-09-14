'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises $44 Million for Hurricane Relief

In total, the effort raised $44 million and counting Phone lines remained open through the night and it's still possible to contribute. The whopping total was achieved via small donations from individual callers, as well as corporate giving. Apple pledged $5 million to the effort while Merk and Albertsons Cos. each gave $1 million. Additionally, the NBA Players Association donated $500,000 and offered to match any player's donation up to $20,000.

The telecast included heartfelt speeches and uplifting performances from some of music's biggest stars. Houston native Beyonce spoke of coming together to heal communities while Justin Bieber led viewers at home in an interfaith prayer. Usher, Stevie Wonder, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Demi Lovato and many other performers covered inspirational classics from Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" to "Lean on Me." Read more here.