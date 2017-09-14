|
Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun'
.
(Radio.com) It's no wonder Katy Perry had to postpone her Witness Tour last month. The upcoming escapade is shaping up to be one of the most extravagant pop spectacles of the year, and the singer is eager to see her fans immerse themselves in the experience. "Witness: The Tour is The California Dreams Tour and the Prismatic World Tour matured, but we still dip in and out of moments of playfulness and light-heartedness," Perry told Billboard. "I generally never take myself too seriously, but there are definitely some modern mature moments to this tour." While discussing the songs from the Witness album and how they'll be represented onstage, Perry revealed that "Swish Swish" performances will be "an interactive game with the audience, which will be really fun." She also said that she'll be wearing "huge, angelic wings" during the song 'Power." "Making eye contact, touching hands, and singing the songs with the audience is one of the most rewarding experiences for me," she said. "I get to travel the world and see the different tastes and songs that people respond to, and really get out of the bubble that the studio can sometimes be. I love really getting out and meeting the people, whether it's at a show or when I visit local Boys & Girls Clubs as part of my ticket giveaway initiative. It's all about the connection and getting to know the listener better and being a witness for them." Ultimately, the pop star said that the Witness tour is all about evolution. "When I started out, a lot of my fans were 13 and now they're in their early 20s, so almost 10 years later, it's time for me to have an evolution," she revealed. "It's mature, but it's still fun. It's sexy and intelligent and fun at the same time. It's not just one thing, and you never know what you're going to get when you come to a show." Read more including the dates here.
"Witness: The Tour is The California Dreams Tour and the Prismatic World Tour matured, but we still dip in and out of moments of playfulness and light-heartedness," Perry told Billboard. "I generally never take myself too seriously, but there are definitely some modern mature moments to this tour."
While discussing the songs from the Witness album and how they'll be represented onstage, Perry revealed that "Swish Swish" performances will be "an interactive game with the audience, which will be really fun." She also said that she'll be wearing "huge, angelic wings" during the song 'Power."
"Making eye contact, touching hands, and singing the songs with the audience is one of the most rewarding experiences for me," she said. "I get to travel the world and see the different tastes and songs that people respond to, and really get out of the bubble that the studio can sometimes be. I love really getting out and meeting the people, whether it's at a show or when I visit local Boys & Girls Clubs as part of my ticket giveaway initiative. It's all about the connection and getting to know the listener better and being a witness for them."
Ultimately, the pop star said that the Witness tour is all about evolution. "When I started out, a lot of my fans were 13 and now they're in their early 20s, so almost 10 years later, it's time for me to have an evolution," she revealed. "It's mature, but it's still fun. It's sexy and intelligent and fun at the same time. It's not just one thing, and you never know what you're going to get when you come to a show." Read more including the dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In The Music Biz
• David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video
• Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness
• The Killers Perform New Song 'The Calling' With Woody Harrelson
• Depeche Mode Release Moody 'Cover Me' Video
• Trent Reznor Says David Bowie Fundamentally Changed His Life
• Kid Rock Opens Detroit's New Little Caesars
• Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation Fall Gala
• Imagine Dragons Reveal The Superpowers They Wish They Had
• Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked
• KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery
• Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub
• Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition
• Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service
• Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders To Houston Show
• Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018
• Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'
• Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden
• Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anniversary With Anderson East
• 'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises $44 Million for Hurricane Relief
• Fergie Releases 'You Already Know' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video
• Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun'
• Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.