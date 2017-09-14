Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders To Houston Show

Their efforts were commended last night at the Hand in Hand telecast for hurricane relief, which featured a dazzling array of celebrities, including country star Luke Bryan.

On Wednesday, Bryan announced that his September 22 concert in Houston will open its doors to first responders. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Houston Community Fund, which will play an integral role in getting victims back on their feet. Bryan's team is currently working with local authorities to offer the tickets to emergency medical professionals, law enforcement and other teams who helped those on the ground in the community when the storm hit. Read more here.