Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin
SOiL are releasing their "SCREAM: The Essentials" on Friday (Sept 15th) and to celebrate Tim King to tell us about the new single "Gimme Some Lovin". Here is the story: It was about 3:00am and I couldn't sleep so I turned on the tv and the movie "The Blues Brothers" had just started. So of course I had to stay up till 5:30am and watch it. Once the "Bob's country bunker" scene came on and they start to play "Gimme Some Lovin" and had all the bottles thrown at them, I was like "This would be a bad ass song for SOiL to cover". So I ran it by the rest of the guys and Ryan was on board, but Adam was pretty reluctant. So I said "What will it hurt to at least try it?". So we did and it fell together really quickly. Since the movie song had horns, female backing vocals, and keyboards we needed to figure out a way to pay homage but do it in our own way. So we replicated the horn section with guitar synth tracks. Put a more "metal" sounding keyboard track in the song, and brought in 2 female singers (fellow Pavement artists Lindy from Gabriel and the apocalypse, and Cristina from Oblivious Signal). They definitely brought the song to life and added a whole new dimension to the tune and the band. The track just tied in perfectly with the fact that we were celebrating 20 years of SOiL, putting out a greatest hits album (SCREAM: The Essentials), the band is from Chicago and The Blues Brothers was filmed in and based around Chicago, and the police car in the movie was an old Mt Prospect police car and for 10 years we rehearsed in Mt Prospect. It was just too great of a tie in not to use. So that's how the song was decided upon and how it became the first track on the new release and new single. We were on a "Mission from God" Check out the song and also see the band's upcoming dates with Saving Able right here!
