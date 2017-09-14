Trent Reznor Says David Bowie Fundamentally Changed His Life

"I had romanticized the idea of what drugs and alcohol's role in my life was," Reznor revealed in an interview with Kerrang (via NME). 'I'm not saying it didn't provide great moments of great escape and relief, and easing of pain, but it wound up creating chaos and destroying things - destroying creativity in my case."

"There was an awkward adjustment of learning how to live without that, without those things, those people, those crutches and habits," he continued. "Once I got on stable ground and started to understand how my brain worked without all that, musically at least, I can do more because I can remember what I did. I can think deeper about things."

Reznor recalled time spent with David Bowie, and how the rock legend helped him towards sobriety. "It reminds me, when I was in the throes of that [addiction] was when we toured with Bowie, and this was the Bowie that had come out the other side and was happily married. I was nearing the peak of my addiction, and his role to me was kind of mentor, big brother, friend, and also he'd give me kind of shamanish advice." Read more here.