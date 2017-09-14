|
Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
.
(Radio.com) Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are all scheduled to take part in Harvey Can't Mess with Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief show on Sept. 22 in Austin, Texas. Other participants include Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, Ha*Ash. Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo, reports Billboard. Austin Mayor Steve Adler added, 'We got lucky when Hurricane Harvey avoided Austin, but though it missed us, it hit our neighbors hard. Every time I've asked you to help our neighbors you've risen to the challenge. Now we have an opportunity to do good by being our best, and that means putting on a show and having a good time. Let's show the world what it means to be the Live Music Capital of the World in the greatest state in the Union. I'll be there and hope to see you, too." Read more here.
Other participants include Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, Ha*Ash. Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo, reports Billboard.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler added, 'We got lucky when Hurricane Harvey avoided Austin, but though it missed us, it hit our neighbors hard. Every time I've asked you to help our neighbors you've risen to the challenge. Now we have an opportunity to do good by being our best, and that means putting on a show and having a good time. Let's show the world what it means to be the Live Music Capital of the World in the greatest state in the Union. I'll be there and hope to see you, too." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In The Music Biz
• David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video
• Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness
• The Killers Perform New Song 'The Calling' With Woody Harrelson
• Depeche Mode Release Moody 'Cover Me' Video
• Trent Reznor Says David Bowie Fundamentally Changed His Life
• Kid Rock Opens Detroit's New Little Caesars
• Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation Fall Gala
• Imagine Dragons Reveal The Superpowers They Wish They Had
• Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked
• KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery
• Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub
• Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition
• Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service
• Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders To Houston Show
• Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018
• Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'
• Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden
• Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anniversary With Anderson East
• 'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises $44 Million for Hurricane Relief
• Fergie Releases 'You Already Know' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video
• Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun'
• Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.