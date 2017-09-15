Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Both Khaled and Lamar will be vying for album of the year, best hip-hop video, single of the year, MVP of the year and hustler of the year. Among Cardi B's nominations include single of the year, best hip-hop video, MVP of the year, hustler of the year and best new artist.

Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper followed with five nominations apiece, including lyricist of the year and MVP of the year. Future and Migos both earned four nominations, including album of the year and single of the year.

This year's BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony is moving from Atlanta to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL and will premiere on Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm ET/PT. Read more and see the full list of nominations here.