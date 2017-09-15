New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Before his March 2012 death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a five year battle with prostrate cancer, Montrose was working on the project as a power trio with bassist Ricky Phillips (Styx, Bad English) and drummer Eric Singer (Kiss, Alice Cooper).

"'Heavy Traffic' started off as our tip of the hat to the British band, Humble Pie," says Phillips of the song, which also features Y&T frontman and guitarist Dave Meniketti. "The singer, Eric Martin from Mr. Big, originally screamed 'Ronnie!' leading into the guitar solo, and one restless night it hit me. That's how the record should start - and then Ronnie crushes it."

The guitarist designed "10x10" as a project that would deliver ten songs with ten different singers, and the power trio recorded basic tracks for all the songs live in the studio in just a few days. Stream the song here.