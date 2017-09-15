Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Original members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood and Ian McDonald, along with bassist Rick Wills, have previously appeared individually at various stops along the trek, and now they will all join the group's current lineup during a two-night special event at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI on October 6 and 7.

"Playing alongside Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick again certainly brought back some special memories," says founder and guitarist Mick Jones, "and we decided it would be the ulti-mate celebration to join together on one stage, and give the fans the best possible farewell to our 40th Anniversary." Read more here.