|
Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
.
Dirty Thrills released their brand new album "Heavy Living" today (Sept 15) and to celebrate we asked lead singer Louis James to tell us the story behind the song "Law Man." Here is the story: Law Man was an interesting track, firstly its probably one of if not the most popular song of ours at the moment, which is great as its written about a pretty serious historical topic. We were spending days together in the studio writing songs and coming up with parts left right and centre, on one particular dry day, by which i mean writers block, we were jamming ideas around as usual but they were all dog sh*t, feeling frustrated I decided to go for an inspiration poo, No joke.... If there's nothing happening in a session, 9 times outta 10 either me or jack (guitar) will go for an inspirational toilet break! It seems to really work cause as I was walking back into the studio i began to sing this melody, immediately the lads picked up on it and were like ...... pooosperation strikes again ;) that's a great riff, I had no intention of it being a riff but as it goes its way better on guitar than as a vocal melody! it basically wrote its self around that one melody after that. The lyrics came in time; I always wanted to write some lyrics a short story about an event in a Native Americans life. The law man being the sheriff, forces him out of his land, takes what he wants burns and destroys their land.... and finally murders the Native American...... the sad truth.... but you get the picture. I tied this in with another song that's on the album, a bit like a part one part two thing. You'll have to have us back on if you wanna hear about that though ;) Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Law Man was an interesting track, firstly its probably one of if not the most popular song of ours at the moment, which is great as its written about a pretty serious historical topic.
We were spending days together in the studio writing songs and coming up with parts left right and centre, on one particular dry day, by which i mean writers block, we were jamming ideas around as usual but they were all dog sh*t, feeling frustrated I decided to go for an inspiration poo, No joke.... If there's nothing happening in a session, 9 times outta 10 either me or jack (guitar) will go for an inspirational toilet break! It seems to really work cause as I was walking back into the studio i began to sing this melody, immediately the lads picked up on it and were like ...... pooosperation strikes again ;) that's a great riff, I had no intention of it being a riff but as it goes its way better on guitar than as a vocal melody! it basically wrote its self around that one melody after that. The lyrics came in time; I always wanted to write some lyrics a short story about an event in a Native Americans life. The law man being the sheriff, forces him out of his land, takes what he wants burns and destroys their land.... and finally murders the Native American...... the sad truth.... but you get the picture.
I tied this in with another song that's on the album, a bit like a part one part two thing. You'll have to have us back on if you wanna hear about that though ;)
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision
• Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain
• Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity
• Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted
• Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
• Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation
• Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'
• Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album
• Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
• Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins
• Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller
• Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.