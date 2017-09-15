The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

The track is the new single from the forthcoming The Bloody Beetroots which is scheduled to be released on October 20th and features other high profile collaborations including Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan, Gallows, Anders Friden of In Flames, Deap Vally and JET

"This is the first time I have used so many vocalists and lyrics in The Bloody Beetroots music. I chose the greatest vocalists I knew that could help tell the story of about four years of life," says The Bloody Beetroots about the album. Listen to the new song here.