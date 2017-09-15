Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
09-15-2017
.
Sex Pistols

(hennemusic) The Sex Pistols will publish a new book, "1977: The Bollocks Diaries", in sync with the 40th anniversary of the release of their lone studio album, "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols."

Due October 26, the project is billed as "the official, inside story of the whirlwind year of 1977," which saw the band record and release the album while making headlines throughout their native UK.

"1977: The Bollocks Diaries" will deliver first-hand stories of secret gigs, recording sessions, fights, record label meltdowns and the accompanying media storm that rocked the UK.

The book features photos and rare items from the Sex Pistols archives - from gig posters and early album art to master tapes and notes from recording sessions. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sex Pistols Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sex Pistols T-shirts and Posters

More Sex Pistols News

Sex Pistols Music
