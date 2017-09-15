|
Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
.
(Radio.com) With the Grand Ole Opry set to host a celebration of Troy Gentry's life on Thursday, the country music institution has released footage of the singer's final performance on their stage. In the clip from July 1 of this year, Montgomery Gentry offer up a spirited performance of "Where I Come From," the first single from the band's 2011 album, Rebels on the Run. A new Montgomery Gentry song, "Better Me," is reportedly expected to arrive today (Sept. 15). It's from a recently completed full-length album and is said to feature Gentry on lead vocals. Watch the clip here.
In the clip from July 1 of this year, Montgomery Gentry offer up a spirited performance of "Where I Come From," the first single from the band's 2011 album, Rebels on the Run.
A new Montgomery Gentry song, "Better Me," is reportedly expected to arrive today (Sept. 15). It's from a recently completed full-length album and is said to feature Gentry on lead vocals. Watch the clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision
• Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain
• Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity
• Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted
• Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
• Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation
• Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'
• Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album
• Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
• Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins
• Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller
• Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.