Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour

Also on his 'to do' list for touring – a healthier and more relaxed lifestyle this time while out on the road. The slimmed down and fit singer opened up as to why he feels it's important to maintain his trim physique and admitted that he of course has his weaknesses too.

"I love cheese, it's impossible. I'm always going to struggle with it," Smith says. "It's mainly about being healthy and being ready for touring. Last time when I was making my first record, it was tougher when I was heavier. It's healthy, I'm happy."

And just how will he spending his time when he's not out on stage? He spoke of these plans while promoting his new single "Too Good At Goodbyes."

"I've drank all the drinks now, there's no more drinks to drink at the moment," he joked. "I'm trying to clear my body and my mind and I'm going to be a granny on tour. That's my aim this time. Candles and hot water and Sex and the City." Read more here.