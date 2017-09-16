Tim McGraw Explains How Working Out Changed His Life

While McGraw spends at least a couple of hours every day working out, he explains that staying in shape is about a lot more than being hot. "It's not necessarily about how you look, it's about accomplishing something," he explains in a new interview with Entrepreneur.

"Ten years ago when I really started trying to get myself in good shape, I noticed it raised the bar on everything that I did it: my career, my family life, my alertness. It changed my whole attitude about everything that I do. Finding good habits turned into better habits and finding better habits turned into really, really, really great habits. I think it's made my career stronger and certainly has given me more longevity."

McGraw has even roped his band into staying fit with group workouts on the road.