Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members
09-18-2017
.
Ace Frehley

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley reunited with a pair of his Frehley's Comet bandmates during his September 15 show at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY, and video of the performance is streaming online.

Vocalist Tod Howarth and bassist John Regan joined Frehley to perform "Rock Soliders" from Frehley's Comet's 1987 self-titled debut, and the 1974 KISS classic, "Cold Gin", as the final two tunes in Frehley's main set before the guitarist returned for an encore.

The pair were members of Frehley's first solo project after leaving KISS in 1982, appearing on both the debut and 1988's "Second Sighting" leases. The reunion took place by chance as Howarth and Regan's current band, Four By Fate, were also performing at the Poughkeepsie venue on a three-band bill headlined by Frehley. Four By Fate - which also includes guitarist Pat Gasperini and ex-Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso - released their album debut, "Relentless", last year.

Frehley will have another reunion with a former bandmate on September 20 when he joins fellow original KISS member Gene Simmons for a performance at The Children Matter Benefit Concert at CHS Field Stadium in St. Paul, MN on September 20 in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey. Watch video of the reunion jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

