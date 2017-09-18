Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

Touring in support of his forthcoming solo debut, Flicker, which is set to drop on Oct. 20, Horan launches his at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles later this month, hitting similarly intimate venues around North American (with a pair of shows in Brazil and Mexico) before wrapping up in San Francisco towards the end of November.

The singer has already made his summer plans for 2018 with a slew of shows across the continent in larger amphitheaters. Country star Maren Morris will join Horan on most of those shows as the opening act. See the dates here.