Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show To Hurricane Harvey Relief
09-18-2017
.
Zac Brown Band

(Radio.com) Country music stars The Zac Brown Band has announced that the group's upcoming tour stop in Houston will help raise money for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

According to The Boot, $1 from every ticket sold for the show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday, Sept. 16, will be donated to the Justin J. Watt Foundation

The organization has already generated more that $34 million for Harvey relief efforts. The band is also providing free lawn tickets to the show for first responders while supplies last. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Zac Brown Band Music, DVDs, Books and more

Zac Brown Band T-shirts and Posters

More Zac Brown Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Zac Brown Band Release 'Roots' Music Video

Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit To Paralyzed Fan

Zac Brown Band Talk New Album 'Welcome Home'

Zac Brown Band Return to Their 'Roots' on New Single

Zac Brown Band Preview Kacey Musgraves Collaboration

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Family Table'

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing'

Zac Brown Band Get Sentimental With 'My Old Man'

Zac Brown Band Announce North American Tour


More Stories for Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns

David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love'

Evanescence Stream New Song 'Imperfection'

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Brown Sugar' Video

Metallica Release Video Of ManUnkind Live Debut

Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Optimistic Amid Troubled Times

Neil Young Releases Animated 'Powderfinger' Video

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'

Luke Bryan Reveals More Farm Tour Special Guests

Post Malone Releases 'Rockstar' Featuring 21 Savage

Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj 'Rake It Up' on Fallon

Kesha Has Message Of Support for Lady Gaga And Selena Gomez

Macklemore Honors His Grandma Helen Who Survived Breast Cancer

Chris Lane Announces First His Headlining Tour

Lil Yachty Hits the Beach For His New 'Better' Video

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Song from 'My Little Pony' Movie

Whoopi Goldberg Leads 'Sister Act' 25th Anniversary Reunion Performance

Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Johnny Cash's Label Blocks Controversail Radio From Using Song

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'

Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.