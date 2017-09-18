|
Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show To Hurricane Harvey Relief
.
(Radio.com) Country music stars The Zac Brown Band has announced that the group's upcoming tour stop in Houston will help raise money for Hurricane Harvey Relief. According to The Boot, $1 from every ticket sold for the show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday, Sept. 16, will be donated to the Justin J. Watt Foundation The organization has already generated more that $34 million for Harvey relief efforts. The band is also providing free lawn tickets to the show for first responders while supplies last. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
