Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Shell-shocked cast members shared the magical moment backstage at the Music Box Theatre on social media, including Laura Dreyfuss who captioned her Instagram photo of Beyonce with the cast, "I'm not okay."

Lead cast member Ben Platt captioned his photo: "The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living." It looked to be quite a date night for Beyonce and JAY-Z, with the singer posting some glamorous shots of their night out on Instagram. See them all here.