Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue

Now, Gaga has also nixed a string of European dates, including five UK concerts. "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has impacted her ability to perform," reads a statement from Live Nation. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today."

Gaga is "devastated" by the cancelations, continued the statement, which added that she will spend the next few weeks resting and rehabilitating. "[She is going] to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body." Read more here.