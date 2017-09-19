Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed
09-19-2017
.
Leonard Cohen

(Radio.com) It's been almost one year since Leonard Cohen passed away last November, and to commemorate the anniversary, Cohen's It's been almost one year since Leonard Cohen passed away last November, and to commemorate the anniversary, Cohen's has announced a star-studded tribute concert. Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen will feature Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers, Feist, Damien Rice, k.d. Lang, composer Philip Glass and more.

The concert will take place November 6 in Montreal, Quebec where Cohen was born and raised. Proceeds will benefit Canada Council--the government trust that helped fund Cohen's early writing career. The Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council will also receive a share of the proceeds. Cohen's son Adam, one of the event's lead organizers, sat down with Billboard to discuss how the concert came together.

"There were so many groups of people expressing beautiful interest in commemorating and memorializing and paying tribute to my old man," he said. "Instead of having it be a whole bunch of candles burning in various places, we wanted to pull a bunch of disparate pieces together and make a big bonfire, a big sight on a hill." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Leonard Cohen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Leonard Cohen T-shirts and Posters

More Leonard Cohen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed

U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show

Leonard Cohen Free Tribute Event Announced

Leonard Cohen Cause Of Death Revealed By Manager

Keith Urban Releases Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Music Stars Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Music Icon Leonard Cohen Dead At 82

Leonard Cohen Preparing For His Death

Orphaned Land's Kobi Covers Leonard Cohen Classic With Choir

Leonard Cohen Releases New Song 'Got a Little Secret'


More Stories for Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Page Too:
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed

Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot

George Michael's 'Freedom' Documentary Preview Released

Styx and Don Felder Announce New Run Of Residency Dates

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

The Killers Cover David Bowie Classic 'Fame'

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'Legends' Video Featuring Fan Footage

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns

David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'

Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into A Zombie In New Video

Kenny Chesney Helps Teens Reunite With Mother After Hurricane Irma

Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video

Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open

Thomas Rhett's One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line

Lil Wayne Sings A Football Version of the 'Friends' Theme Song

Kevin Gates Reveals 'By Any Means 2' Mixtape Details

Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.