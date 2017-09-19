Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance
09-19-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1991 rarity, "Of Wolf And Man", at Halle Tony Garnier in Lyon, France on September 12, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The band delivered the first appearance of the "Black" album track in four years during the show, part of the group's European tour in support of their latest set, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The two-disc set was produced by Greg Fidelman, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield. A Deluxe Edition of the package adds a bonus disc of rarities and covers, including takes on tracks by Iron Maiden, Deep Purple and Rainbow, and the group's full set at Rasputin's in Berkeley, California on Record Store Day 2016 to celebrate the reissues of "Kill 'Em All" and "Ride The Lightning."

The fall European run will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November, after which Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", on November 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

