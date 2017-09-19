Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video
09-19-2017
.
Nick Jonas

(Radio.com) After revealing his brand new single, "Find You," last week, pop star Nick Jonas has now shared the song's official music video, which can be streamed online.

The clip, shot in Pismo Beach, California, opens with Jonas walking alone in the desert, interspersed with images of the singer stumbling across a raucous beach party.

A sleek sports car speeds along the beach as day turns to night, with clips of Jonas dancing next to a bonfire. Soon, the pop star is cavorting underwater with his love interest. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Nick Jonas Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nick Jonas T-shirts and Posters

More Nick Jonas News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Nick Jonas Releasing New Single 'Find You'

Nick Jonas Sends Demi Lovato Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Nick Jonas Set To Perform For Cruise Passengers

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Nick Jonas Comes To The Rescue In 'Jumanji' Trailer

Nick Jonas Releases 'Remember I Told You' Video

Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'

Nick Jonas Wanted To Go Positive With New Song


More Stories for Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Page Too:
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed

Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot

George Michael's 'Freedom' Documentary Preview Released

Styx and Don Felder Announce New Run Of Residency Dates

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

The Killers Cover David Bowie Classic 'Fame'

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'Legends' Video Featuring Fan Footage

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns

David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'

Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into A Zombie In New Video

Kenny Chesney Helps Teens Reunite With Mother After Hurricane Irma

Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video

Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open

Thomas Rhett's One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line

Lil Wayne Sings A Football Version of the 'Friends' Theme Song

Kevin Gates Reveals 'By Any Means 2' Mixtape Details

Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.