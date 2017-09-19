|
Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic
.
(Radio.com) Paul McCartney fans attending his concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday night (Sept. 15) got more than the paid for when Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt joined Sir Paul onstage. After chants of "Bruce!" echoed through the arena, McCartney and Springsteen performed the Beatles' classic "I Saw Her Standing There" not once, but twice. "Are you guys ready to rock?" McCartney asked the crowd as Springsteen and Van Zandt strapped on their guitars. The Boss was all smiles and he bowed down to McCartney before they started the song. They played the tune twice because, even though first go-through rocked, well, he wanted to do it again. And at his shows, he's the boss. "Rockin' out with The Boss-Sounded so good we had to do it twice!" McCartney later posted on Instagram with a photo of him and Springsteen jamming together. Watch fan footage of the eight-minute performance of "I Saw Her Standing There" here.
