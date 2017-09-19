Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

(Radio.com) Shania Twain is giving her fans another taste of her forthcoming comeback about with the release of a new song, "We Got Something They Don't," by way of a lyric video. The song rides on a mid-tempo '80s-inspired groove, with throwback drums, explosive horns and big synthesizer melodies underneath Twain's distinctive vocal styling. The song is the latest in advance of Twain's new album, Now, which is set to debut on Sept. 29. It will be the singer's first new album since 2002's Up! Watch the video here.

