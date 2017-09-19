Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot 09-19-2017

. Spiral Crush frontman Shaun Smail tells us about their song "One Shot" which is a track that comes from the band's latest studio album "Electric Life". Here is the story: I wrote the first verse and chorus to One Shot while we were recording our second album Nothing To Lose. We had already recorded most of our second album so I put One Shot in "the vault". After a long hiatus we finally started working on a third album. One Shot was one of the first songs we demoed. At that point the song was just verse chorus repeat. Once we got into the studio and started recording, the solo and bridge section of the song just happened. Our engineer/ co-producer Andy Patalan suggested the melodic notes over the chords during the bridge and all of the sudden we had this great song. I wrote the words to this song about how you have to recognize the opportunities in your life that present themselves and how you have have to choose to take them. No one is going to force you to become successful. I also believe it is never too late to achieve a goal or even change your mind and pursue a different dream. You have to believe in it and pursue it with passion. It's not going to be easy. That's why the the first verse has the line "Its all who you know or its all who you f***". Every business, whether its the music business or the local construction business, will be full of people who know and help each other. It takes time and effort to break into the inner circle. The lyrics are also about how you get what you put into it. In otherwords, if you want to be the best and reach the top, make it to the major leagues, you can't treat it like a weekend softball team. Once the CD was complete and we started playing it for friends and family "One Shot" became an album favorite right away. This also included my daughter who was in 2nd grade. Now because of the use of the F word I would always turn the radio down at that point or talk real loud over it. Then of course she came to me and asked for a copy of "One Shot" to play for her teacher and her class at school. Uh-OH. I had to return to the studio and rerecord an alternate line for a child friendly version. Thank God she didn't just take a copy to school without asking. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

