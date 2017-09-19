Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot
09-19-2017
.
Spiral Crush

Spiral Crush frontman Shaun Smail tells us about their song "One Shot" which is a track that comes from the band's latest studio album "Electric Life". Here is the story:

I wrote the first verse and chorus to One Shot while we were recording our second album Nothing To Lose. We had already recorded most of our second album so I put One Shot in "the vault". After a long hiatus we finally started working on a third album. One Shot was one of the first songs we demoed. At that point the song was just verse chorus repeat. Once we got into the studio and started recording, the solo and bridge section of the song just happened. Our engineer/ co-producer Andy Patalan suggested the melodic notes over the chords during the bridge and all of the sudden we had this great song.

I wrote the words to this song about how you have to recognize the opportunities in your life that present themselves and how you have have to choose to take them. No one is going to force you to become successful. I also believe it is never too late to achieve a goal or even change your mind and pursue a different dream. You have to believe in it and pursue it with passion. It's not going to be easy. That's why the the first verse has the line "Its all who you know or its all who you f***". Every business, whether its the music business or the local construction business, will be full of people who know and help each other. It takes time and effort to break into the inner circle. The lyrics are also about how you get what you put into it. In otherwords, if you want to be the best and reach the top, make it to the major leagues, you can't treat it like a weekend softball team.

Once the CD was complete and we started playing it for friends and family "One Shot" became an album favorite right away. This also included my daughter who was in 2nd grade. Now because of the use of the F word I would always turn the radio down at that point or talk real loud over it. Then of course she came to me and asked for a copy of "One Shot" to play for her teacher and her class at school. Uh-OH. I had to return to the studio and rerecord an alternate line for a child friendly version. Thank God she didn't just take a copy to school without asking.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Spiral Crush Music, DVDs, Books and more

Spiral Crush T-shirts and Posters

More Spiral Crush News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot


More Stories for Spiral Crush

Spiral Crush Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Page Too:
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed

Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot

George Michael's 'Freedom' Documentary Preview Released

Styx and Don Felder Announce New Run Of Residency Dates

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

The Killers Cover David Bowie Classic 'Fame'

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'Legends' Video Featuring Fan Footage

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns

David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'

Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into A Zombie In New Video

Kenny Chesney Helps Teens Reunite With Mother After Hurricane Irma

Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video

Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open

Thomas Rhett's One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line

Lil Wayne Sings A Football Version of the 'Friends' Theme Song

Kevin Gates Reveals 'By Any Means 2' Mixtape Details

Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.