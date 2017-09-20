Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge
09-20-2017
.
Demi Lovato

(Radio.com) Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon celebrated a major friendship milestone on Monday (Sept. 18) during the singer's tenth appearance on The Tonight Show. Naturally, there were gifts involved.

As Fallon showed the audience an old sweatshirt he was gifted by Lovato, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer had a special surprise for her BFF. Moments after Fallon showed off the vintage garment, Lovato handed him a brand new shirt with both their faces on it. The zip-up sweatshirt read "J + D = BFF 4 Eva" on the front while the back was emblazoned with "Happy 10th anniversary," with exclamation marks running down the sweatshirt.

Did Fallon reciprocate? Sort of. He handed the singer homemade pickles since he read that she loves pickles. "This is my love pickle for you," he joked.

Later, the two besties play the Best Friend Challenge, in which they asked each other the same question to see how compatible they are as friends. So, do Lovato and Fallon have the same taste in Disney princesses and binge-watch worthy television shows? Watch to find out here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Demi Lovato Music, DVDs, Books and more

Demi Lovato T-shirts and Posters

More Demi Lovato News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

Demi Lovato Releases New Song 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore'

Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Demi Lovato Releases New Track 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Nick Jonas Sends Demi Lovato Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now


More Stories for Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour- Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl- more

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details- Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video- Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign- Macklemore And Kesha- more

Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

Singled Out: FlecHaus' Lie To Me

Animated Leonard Cohen 'Leaving the Table' Video Released

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Stream New Song With Nicole Atkins

Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'

Marilyn Manson Says Trent Reznor Feud In History

We Came As Romans Release 'Cold Like War' Video

Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days'

Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer

Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge

Morrissey Streams New Single 'Spent The Day In Bed'

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black For 'Bodak Yellow' Remix

Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details

Juicy J Releases Guest Heavy Mixtape 'Highly Intoxicated'

Avril Lavigne Named 2017's Most Dangerous Celebrity

Eminem, Pharrell Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief

Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'

Thomas Rhett's Daughter's First Day of School Is Super Cute

John Carter Cash And Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.