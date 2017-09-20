|
Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge
.
(Radio.com) Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon celebrated a major friendship milestone on Monday (Sept. 18) during the singer's tenth appearance on The Tonight Show. Naturally, there were gifts involved. As Fallon showed the audience an old sweatshirt he was gifted by Lovato, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer had a special surprise for her BFF. Moments after Fallon showed off the vintage garment, Lovato handed him a brand new shirt with both their faces on it. The zip-up sweatshirt read "J + D = BFF 4 Eva" on the front while the back was emblazoned with "Happy 10th anniversary," with exclamation marks running down the sweatshirt. Did Fallon reciprocate? Sort of. He handed the singer homemade pickles since he read that she loves pickles. "This is my love pickle for you," he joked. Later, the two besties play the Best Friend Challenge, in which they asked each other the same question to see how compatible they are as friends. So, do Lovato and Fallon have the same taste in Disney princesses and binge-watch worthy television shows? Watch to find out here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
