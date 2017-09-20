Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced

The Brought to Light Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 10th in Louisville, KY at Trixie's Entertainment and will be wrapping up on November 3rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick.

Spoken are hitting the road in support of their latest studio album "IX" which just hit stores on September 8th and was co-produced by Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire).

Brought to Light Tour Dates:

10/10 - Trixie's Entertainment - Louisville, KY

10/11 - Shaka's - Virginia Beach, VA

10/12 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

10/15 - Rockhouse - Ocala, FL

10/17 - Club L.A. - Destin, FL

10/18 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

10/19 - Live Oaks Bar - Monroe, TX

10/20 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10/21 - Sofie's "SS" Saloon - McAllen, TX

10/22 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10/23 - Gas Monkey Bar - Dallas, TX

10/25 - Backstage Lubbock - Lubbock, TX

10/27 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

10/28 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

10/30 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

10/31 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ

11/01 - Club XS - Tucson, AZ

11/03 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA