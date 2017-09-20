Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign
09-20-2017
.
Jake Owen

(Radio.com) Country star Jake Owen has launched a new campaign to raise money for Hurricane Irma relief in his home state of Florida. Owen has partnered with Florida governor Rick Scott to help raise money to offset the devastation caused by the storm.

"Jake reached out to the governor to find out the best way to help people in his home state who have been affected by Hurricane Irma," according to a press release.

"The result is a campaign called 'Bring Back the Sunshine' where 100 percent of funds raised will help victims in the Sunshine State. Funds will go toward disaster-related response and recovery through the Florida Disaster Fund," Florida's official private fund for disaster relief.

"We are thrilled that Jake Owen is lending a helping hand to Floridians in need," the governor said. "As a native Floridian, Jake's generosity and support is especially meaningful as our state continues the recovery process."

Owen announced the campaign on social media, sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram encouraging fans to give what they can. "For a ONE TIME, never bother you again, $10 fee, we can help rebuild the state of Florida, one donation at a time," Owen wrote on Instagram. "Please text the word SUNSHINE to 2022 for your $10 donation. All of your money goes DIRECTLY to the people that need it most.

"Florida thrives on tourism and people visiting our state," he added. "We aren't just rebuilding homes. Together we are rebuilding jobs, schools, infrastructure,… we are rebuilding LIVES." See the Instagram post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Jake Owen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jake Owen T-shirts and Posters

More Jake Owen News

Jake Owen Music
