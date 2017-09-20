Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'
09-20-2017
.
Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani had announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album "What Happens Next" on January 12th of next year and will be celebrating the release with some new G3 Tour dates.

Satriani is joined on the new album, his 16th solo effort, by Deep Purple/Black Country Communion legend Glenn Hughes and his Chickenfoot bandmate Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame.

The tour will feature Satriani as well as Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and Dream Theater's John Petrucci. The trek will be kicking off on January 11th in Seattle at the The Moore Theatre.

"What Happens Next" Tracklisting:
1 - Energy 7 - Headrush
2 - Catbot 8 - Looper
3 - Thunder High On The Mountain 9 - What Happens Next
4 - Cherry Blossoms 10 - Super Funky Badass
5 - Righteous 11 - Invisible
6 - Smooth Soul 12 - Forever And Ever

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen dates:
January 11 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
January 12 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
January 13 Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
January 14 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
January 16 Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
January 17 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV
January 18 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
January 19 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA
January 20 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
January 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
January 24 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
January 25 Uptown Theater Kansas City MO
January 26 The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
January 27 Austin City Limits - Moody Theater Austin, TX
January 28 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Houston, TX
January 30 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL
January 31 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL
February 1 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL
February 2 Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
February 3 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersberg, FL
February 6 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC
February 8 Toyota Presents Oakdale Wallingford, CT
February 9 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
February 10 Palace Theatre Albany, NY
February 11 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
February 14 Warner Theatre Washington, DC
February 15 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA
February 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NY
February 17 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA
February 18 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
February 20 Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY
February 21 Massey Hall Toronto, ONT
February 22 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH
February 23 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
February 24 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
February 25 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI
More Dates TBA

