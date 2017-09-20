|
Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'
Joe Satriani had announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album "What Happens Next" on January 12th of next year and will be celebrating the release with some new G3 Tour dates. Satriani is joined on the new album, his 16th solo effort, by Deep Purple/Black Country Communion legend Glenn Hughes and his Chickenfoot bandmate Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame. The tour will feature Satriani as well as Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and Dream Theater's John Petrucci. The trek will be kicking off on January 11th in Seattle at the The Moore Theatre.
