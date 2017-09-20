John Carter Cash And Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

Cash's wife announced the news on Instagram beside an adorable photo of their new baby girl donning a pink hat with a bow. She included several photos of themselves next to their beautiful bundle of joy.

"My husband John Carter and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Grace June Cash," she writes. "She was born on September 11th, 2017 at 5:44 pm. Welcome to the world sweet little angel." Read more here.