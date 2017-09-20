Juicy J Releases Guest Heavy Mixtape 'Highly Intoxicated'

On Monday (September 18), Juicy J made his new mixtape available online and it boasts features from a slew of artists including Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, XXXTentacion, Slim Jxmmi, and Project Pat. Production on the project was assisted by Mike WiLL Made-It, Key Wane, TM-88, Crazy Mike, Southside, and $uicide Boy$.

Stream the new tape, which contains explicit language, and view the complete tracklisting here.