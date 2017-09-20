|
Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'
.
Madame Mayhem has announced that she will be releasing her brand new studio album "Ready For Me" on October 20th via HeadBall Records in the US (Metalville in the UK and Europe). Mayhem worked on the new album with producer Corey Lowery (Saint Asonia), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence), and both Bevan Davies and Ryan Bennett (Madame Mayhem) on drums. She had this to say, "All the songs on this album are super personal to me. About my frustrations, trying to get through the rough times, my anxieties and insecurities, some messed up stuff that has happened to me along the way, relationship devastation, you name it. I noticed it only afterwards that audiences are really getting 'the dirt' on me through this album. I was super honest, vulnerable, and didn't hold back during the writing process of these songs. Corey Lowery and I are a great team because he makes me feel comfortable to spill my guts during writing sessions, and during recordings, to re live these situations I am writing about so whoever is listening gets all of what we wanted to give." The lead single from the effort is a track called "All Around The World". "All Around The World' is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time," says Mayhem about the song. "It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The sound is upbeat, kind of a more pop punk ish vibe. Corey Lowery and I thought, though we usually are huge fans of incorporating harmonies in our arrangements, that since this song is really about feeling like it's just you against the world, so we tried to make it sound like just one melody line, one voice, against all this hard hitting music. The verses are also supposed to make you feel that anxiety and panic that I have on a daily basis, as I'm sure many of us do. But its a super fun song to rock out to when you are just listening to it without over analyzing it." 'Ready For Me' Tracklisting: Tour Dates:
Mayhem worked on the new album with producer Corey Lowery (Saint Asonia), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence), and both Bevan Davies and Ryan Bennett (Madame Mayhem) on drums.
She had this to say, "All the songs on this album are super personal to me. About my frustrations, trying to get through the rough times, my anxieties and insecurities, some messed up stuff that has happened to me along the way, relationship devastation, you name it. I noticed it only afterwards that audiences are really getting 'the dirt' on me through this album. I was super honest, vulnerable, and didn't hold back during the writing process of these songs. Corey Lowery and I are a great team because he makes me feel comfortable to spill my guts during writing sessions, and during recordings, to re live these situations I am writing about so whoever is listening gets all of what we wanted to give."
The lead single from the effort is a track called "All Around The World". "All Around The World' is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time," says Mayhem about the song. "It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The sound is upbeat, kind of a more pop punk ish vibe. Corey Lowery and I thought, though we usually are huge fans of incorporating harmonies in our arrangements, that since this song is really about feeling like it's just you against the world, so we tried to make it sound like just one melody line, one voice, against all this hard hitting music. The verses are also supposed to make you feel that anxiety and panic that I have on a daily basis, as I'm sure many of us do. But its a super fun song to rock out to when you are just listening to it without over analyzing it."
'Ready For Me' Tracklisting:
Tour Dates:
• Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour
• Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl
• Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video
• Singled Out: FlecHaus' Lie To Me
• Animated Leonard Cohen 'Leaving the Table' Video Released
• Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Stream New Song With Nicole Atkins
• Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'
• Marilyn Manson Says Trent Reznor Feud In History
• We Came As Romans Release 'Cold Like War' Video
• Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced
• Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'
• Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic
• Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed
• Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance
• Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video
• Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign
• Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days'
• Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer
• Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge
• Morrissey Streams New Single 'Spent The Day In Bed'
• Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler
• Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black For 'Bodak Yellow' Remix
• Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details
• Juicy J Releases Guest Heavy Mixtape 'Highly Intoxicated'
• Avril Lavigne Named 2017's Most Dangerous Celebrity
• Eminem, Pharrell Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief
• Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'
• Thomas Rhett's Daughter's First Day of School Is Super Cute
• John Carter Cash And Wife Welcome Baby Daughter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.