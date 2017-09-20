Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'
09-20-2017
.
Madame Mayhem

Madame Mayhem has announced that she will be releasing her brand new studio album "Ready For Me" on October 20th via HeadBall Records in the US (Metalville in the UK and Europe).

Mayhem worked on the new album with producer Corey Lowery (Saint Asonia), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence), and both Bevan Davies and Ryan Bennett (Madame Mayhem) on drums.

She had this to say, "All the songs on this album are super personal to me. About my frustrations, trying to get through the rough times, my anxieties and insecurities, some messed up stuff that has happened to me along the way, relationship devastation, you name it. I noticed it only afterwards that audiences are really getting 'the dirt' on me through this album. I was super honest, vulnerable, and didn't hold back during the writing process of these songs. Corey Lowery and I are a great team because he makes me feel comfortable to spill my guts during writing sessions, and during recordings, to re live these situations I am writing about so whoever is listening gets all of what we wanted to give."

The lead single from the effort is a track called "All Around The World". "All Around The World' is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time," says Mayhem about the song. "It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The sound is upbeat, kind of a more pop punk ish vibe. Corey Lowery and I thought, though we usually are huge fans of incorporating harmonies in our arrangements, that since this song is really about feeling like it's just you against the world, so we tried to make it sound like just one melody line, one voice, against all this hard hitting music. The verses are also supposed to make you feel that anxiety and panic that I have on a daily basis, as I'm sure many of us do. But its a super fun song to rock out to when you are just listening to it without over analyzing it."

'Ready For Me' Tracklisting:
01. War You Started
02. Wake Up (Enemy)
03. Hurt Me
04. Innocent
05. All Around The World
06. Number One
07. Stand Up
08. Say Go
09. Before You Burn
10. Original
11. Slow It Down
12. So Wrong (Lay You To Rest)
13. Ready For Me

Tour Dates:
Sep 22 Front Street Grill Dardanelle, AR
Sep 23 Outland Ballroom Springfield, MO
Sep 24 Shots Rolla, MO
Sep 26 Spillway Bowling Green, KY
Sep 27 Rockhouse Live Memphis, TN
Sep 29 9 Muses Tyler, TX
Sep 30 Hideaway Jackson, MS
Oct 03 Still Bar Gadsden, AL
Oct 05 Captain Hiram's Sebastian, FL
Oct 06 State Theatre St Petersburg, FL
Oct 07 1904 Music Hall Jacksonville, FL
Oct 08 CLUB LA Destin, FL
Oct 10 Tallahassee FL The Warrior
Oct 11 Poseidon Rooftop Bar Hilton Head Island, SC
Oct 12 Carolina Nightlight Darlington, SC
Oct 13 Hogtails Pendleton, SC
Oct 14 Johnny and Junes Winston-Salem, NC
Oct 15 Open Chord Knoxville, TN
Oct 27 O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom
Oct 28 Tivoli Dublin, Ireland
Oct 29 Limelight 2 Belfast, United Kingdom
Oct 31 Live Rooms Chester-Le-Street, United Kingdom
Nov 01 Waterfront Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 02 Islington Academy London, United Kingdom
Nov 03 Corporation Sheffield, United Kingdom
Nov 04 The Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom
Nov 05 Riverside Newcastle, United Kingdom
Nov 07 Q Factory Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 08 Colas Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany
Nov 09 Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland
Nov 10 Live Club Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
Nov 11 New Age Club Roncade, Italy
Nov 12 Kimera Rock Rome, Italy
Nov 14 Flex Wien, Austria
Nov 15 TECHNIKUM Munich, Germany
Nov 16 Turock Essen, Germany
Nov 17 Grunespan Hamburg, Germany
Nov 18 CPG Genk, Belgium

More Madame Mayhem News

Madame Mayhem Music
