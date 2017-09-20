Marilyn Manson Says Trent Reznor Feud In History

"I liked The Defiant Ones because it also made me think about Trent and made me reach out to him, because he's the one who actually sent me an e-mail and we had sort of mended ways after a long time," Manson explained.

"He emailed me and said, 'So, I'm just passing this along from Jimmy, so I can say I did it.' He goes, something along the lines of, 'Even if it p—– me off that music's not dangerous anymore, it reminds me of how great you were and I was and that era."

Marilyn Manson and Trent Reznor have a long history together, with Reznor signing Manson to his Nothing label back in 1995 and producing or co-producing his first two studio albums. The two would go on to have a very public falling out, which now seems to be mended.

Manson added that he would "absolutely" like to collaborate with Reznor again in the future. Read more here.