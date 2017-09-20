Singled Out: FlecHaus' Lie To Me 09-20-2017

. FlecHaus frontwoman Megan Flechaus will be playing a special Hurricane benefit show tonight in her home town of Austin. We asked her to tell us about their latest single "Lie To Me". Here is the story: "Lie To Me," is one of the first love songs I've written and performed. There have been a few others in the past, but not that I've really kept (probably because it's not about any particular person-hehe). This is one of those songs that just spilled out in a matter of about 10 minutes on the hardwood floor in the loft of a friend's house I used to live in. I had been reading excerpts out of a book called, "The Giant Book of Poetry," when I came upon a poem by Shakespeare titled, "Sonnet CXXXVIII." With such a heart felt title, I just had to read it! The poem was beautiful. It was written from the perspective of a man talking about how his lover tells him all these sweet little things about how he's so handsome and so young looking, but he knows they are lies because he feels quite the opposite. But still, he tells them right back to her and they remain deeply in love after many years. I thought about this concept for a moment and how honesty is very important, but so is lying (of course, depending on the lie and the context). No love is ever perfect or ideal, but people can fill in the gaps by suspending the truth or, by just not caring about these materialistic features of their love as time changes them. It's important to make each other feel good. Then, out spilled Lie to Me! I played it later that night at an open mic. A few years later, enter the band! When I brought this to FlecHaus it was a slow, country style ballad. We played it that way for a little while. When it came time to record it and we were having a production session with our fine gentleman Benjamin Levy (who recorded and produced these 6 singles we are releasing in series) he said to me, "Have you ever seen the movie, "That Thing You Do?" I said, "no." He proceeded to give me a lecture on how this was one of the finest movies ever made and showed me a scene from the movie. (I'm not sure if I should give a spoiler alert or not because I still haven't watched it). But, evidently, there is this slow song that the band had written and when they go to play it live at a big show for the first time, the drummer counts the song in wayÂ faster than it should have been. The lead singer is really upset about it, thinking the song and performance were ruined, but instead, the song immediately becomes a pop hit and they rise to stardom. Ben told me that this song was the same way. It needed to be way faster and it could be a great two-steppin' tune. The rest of the band and other friends in the room agreed. I felt weird about it at first since I had it in my head as a ballad, but I agreed to it because Ben is a smart man and a friend, and all my other friends were behind it, and sometimes you just have to trust your friends. I've come to terms with it and am actually very happy with the way the recording came out. Ben even guest starred on the single with some fiddlin'! So, the song is about love and lies and the song's story is about trust. Enjoy folks! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the tonight's benefit right here! advertisement

