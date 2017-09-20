Thomas Rhett's Daughter's First Day of School Is Super Cute

Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, has shared photos of the couple's obviously elated daughter as she prepares to head off to school. "How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Akins wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Rhett and his little girl, beaming with excitement.

"Also, found this one," she wrote on a second similar post. "My heart is on the floor. Lord have mercy I love her. Sorry I just posted two of the EXACT same photo, I'm just an obsessive mom over here, okay I'm done now." See the adorable photos here.