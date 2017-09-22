Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

Blink-182 announced on Twitter that they will be among the acts to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl show, as did Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, Korn singer Jonathan Davis, Kiiara, Yellowcard's Ryan Key, Machine Gun Kelly, members of System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold.

Linkin Park's celebration of Chester Bennington's life is slated for October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl. See the tweets from the various artists announce that will be taking part here.