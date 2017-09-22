Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video
09-22-2017
.
Bush

(hennemusic) Bush have released a video for "Lost In You", the second single from their current album, "Black And White Rainbows." The video for "Lost In You" arrives in sync with the launch of a fall tour of Europe by Bush, which opened at The Forum in London on September 21.

"'Lost In You' is a song about the cycle of love and the danger of patterns and how true love is to lose yourself in someone," says Gavin Rossdale. "The video chronicles a relationship that is beautiful and wide until the cracks appear and the question is how strong is the love and do we make it back?"

Released earlier this year, the group's seventh studio record, "Black And White Rainbows" was written, recorded and produced by Rossdale. The project mark's the band's third release featuring its current lineup of Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Robin Goodridge, which formed in 2010 after the original lineup disbanded in 2002. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

