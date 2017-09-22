Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video

"'Lost In You' is a song about the cycle of love and the danger of patterns and how true love is to lose yourself in someone," says Gavin Rossdale. "The video chronicles a relationship that is beautiful and wide until the cracks appear and the question is how strong is the love and do we make it back?"

Released earlier this year, the group's seventh studio record, "Black And White Rainbows" was written, recorded and produced by Rossdale. The project mark's the band's third release featuring its current lineup of Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Robin Goodridge, which formed in 2010 after the original lineup disbanded in 2002. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.