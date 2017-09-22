Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'
09-22-2017
DJ Snake

(Radio.com) EDM superstar DJ Snake has returned with a new single, and it comes with a touch of Ed Sheeran in the mix. The song, "A Different Way," features Lauv on vocals, and boasts a cadre of songwriters including Sheeran, who's melodic touch is evident in the track.

DJ Snake announced and previewed "A Different Way" during his history-making performance atop the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, France, on September 7th.

DJ Snake was the first performing artist afforded permission by the Centre Des Monuments Nationaux and the city of Paris to perform atop the monument. Check out "A Different Way" here.




